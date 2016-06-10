Against The Current confirmed as Architects Download replacement

Against The Current have been confirmed as the replacement for Architects at the Download Festival.

The pop-rock outfit announced they’ll fill the Saturday slot at Donington via Twitter, after Architects cancelled their European run last-minute due to a family emergency.

They’ll be promoting their debut album In Our Bones, which was released last month.

The group said: “This album is as much yours as it is ours. We wouldn’t be here doing what we love right now if it weren’t for the endless support we’ve received from our friends and fans across the world over the last two years.

“We hope you love this record as much we do, and can’t wait to play these songs for you the next time we make it to your city.”

Against The Current will kick off their US tour later this month. They’ll return to the UK in September.

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Sep 21: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Sep 22: Glasgow Garage, UK

Sep 23: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Sep 24: Leeds Stylus, UK

Sep 26: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Sep 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 30: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 01: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Oct 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK