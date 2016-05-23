Aerosmith shoot down Steven Tyler replacement rumours

Aerosmith are not looking for a guest singer, guitarist Joe Perry has confirmed.

When asked in an interview last week whether the band could hit the road with a replacement vocalist while Steven Tyler concentrates on his solo country career, guitarist Brad Whitford said: “Absolutely, we have considered it – but whether it will happen I don’t know. I think it would be great.”

But Perry has dismissed the possibility of replacing their iconic frontman and branded the rumours “completely untrue.”

He says: “Any rumour out there about us looking for another singer is completely untrue. All five of us were just on the phone together talking about how excited we are to go to South America and Mexico City.”

Tyler has been in Nashville working on his upcoming solo country album since last year and released the track Red, White & You.

Aerosmith will tour South America in the autumn.

Sep 29: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Oct 02: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 05: Cordoba Estadio De Cordoba, Argentina

Oct 11: Rio Porto Alegre Anfiteatro Beira, Brazil

Oct 15: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 18: Santa Cruz De La Sierra Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera, Bolivia

Oct 21: Recife Classic Hall, Brazil

Oct 24: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Oct 27: Mexico City Arena Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico

