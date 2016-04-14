Joe Perry: Aerosmith only ‘considering’ farewell tour

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry says the band are only considering a farewell tour and are happy to keep their options open.

His comments come after frontman Steven Tyler reported that the group were “probably doing a farewell tour” in 2017.

But Perry says while a final run of shows has been discussed within the band over the years, nothing has been decided.

The guitarist tells Rolling Stone: “At this point, the five of us have never sat down and said, ‘It’s time to do it.’ So ‘considering’ is an appropriate word for that statement. A farewell tour is definitely not confirmed.”

He continues: “We’re talking about some different options at this point. Whether it’s to do some shorter tours like the last couple we’ve done, or go into the studio and knock a few songs out and see how that feels – I’m not sure yet.

“But right now we’re really taking time off from the band and everybody’s off doing their own thing.”

Perry has been working with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp in Hollywood Vampires. They released their self-titled debut album last year and head out on tour next month with Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo.

Tyler has been working on a country album and released the track Red White & You earlier this year, while bassist Brad Whitford has recorded the album Reunion with Derek St. Holmes. It’s out on June 3 and they’ll also tour the US with Whitesnake this summer.