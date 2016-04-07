Aerosmith consider 2017 farewell

Aerosmith could stage their farewell tour next year, says frontman Steven Tyler.

The band haven’t made a decision on whether to end their 46-year career following a short break while the singer concentrates on his solo work.

Tyler tells Rolling Stone: “I’m doing 30 shows from May until August, then in 2017 we go out with Aerosmith.

“We’re probably doing a farewell tour. There’s two bands that still have the original members – us and the Rolling Stones. I’m grateful for that.

“Whether we do a farewell tour or go into the studio and do another record, I’m just excited about it.”

Tyler’s country music work has drawn negative comments from bandmate Joe Perry, which initially kickstarted another war of words between the pair.

But now the singer says: “I really couldn’t be here doing what I’m doing now if it wasn’t for Joe. I wouldn’t be anywhere without those guys, so I’m as grateful as can be.”

Last year guitarist Brad Whitford told Eddie Trunk that the farewell arrangement was just a matter of time, adding: “It’s just inevitable that somebody’s not going to be able to do it any more. It would be nice to take a long bow, say thank you and put it to bed gracefully.”

