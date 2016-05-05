Axl Rose and AC/DC appear together in Lisbon gig promo

Axl Rose has appeared with AC/DC for the first time in an official capacity as part of a video promoting his debut show with the band.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman will play his first show with AC/DC in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 7 (Saturday) after he was confirmed as their guest vocalist for the remainder of their Rock Or Bust tour.

Rose was brought in after Brian Johnson was ordered to stop touring or risk going deaf.

In the video, guitarist Angus Young says: “Lisbon here we come. We’re really excited to be here in Portugal. We’re here to give you a great rock show and we hope to see you all there.”

Rose adds: “Absolutely, we’re very excited to be here.”

Earlier, Rose told the NME: “It’s a challenge, and I wanna do right by the band and the fans.”

Rose was given the job after a series of auditions in Atlanta, Georgia, in March. They made the official announcement last month.

This week AC/DC revealed they took the decision to offer ticket refunds on the Axl shows to “do right by their fans.”

May 07: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Alges, Portugal

May 10: Seville Estadio De La Cartuja, Spain

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 16: Werchter Site, Belgium

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Why Brian Johnson deserves better, by his friend Jim Breuer