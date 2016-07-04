AC/DC fans offered earliest Brian Johnson recordings

Some of the earliest recordings made by AC/DC’s Brian Johnson are to be released for the first time on a limited-edition basis.

The three tracks were laid down in 1971 when he was a member of The Jasper Hart Band, before he went on to front Geordie, where he stayed until joining AC/DC in 1980.

Jasper Hart Band guitarist Ken Brown recently discovered the original tapes, and he’s gearing up to release them for the AC/DC “anorak” or “memorabilia fanatic.”

Brown says: “You may be surprised to learn that Brian was not always a rock singer, but a very good ‘middle of the road’ chanter.

“In the late 60s and early 70s, Brian was a member of the Gobi Desert Kanoo Klub and The Jasper Hart Band, who played in the North East of England with reasonable success.

“In 1971 the Jasper Hart band recorded three original tracks with a view to becoming ‘pop stars.’ Snippets of these tracks have generated some interest with AC/DC fans. I’ve been asked if the complete recordings are available.”

He’ll only release Down By The River, I Want To Be Around and Overload if he receives a sufficient amount of orders. Those interested can email kennyfbrown123@gmail.com

Brown adds: “Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of music history – it’s going to be a very limited edition.”

Johnson is currently working with experimental technology to address the hearing issues that forced him to end his live career in March. AC/DC hired Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to stand in for him, with the future of the band undecided.

