Comedian Jim Breuer streams track featuring AC/DC's Brian Johnson

Comedian Jim Breuer has released a stream of his track Mr Rock N Roll – featuring AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson.

The song appears on Breuer’s upcoming album Songs From The Garage, due for release on May 27 via Metal Blade. It sees Breuer and his band The Loud And Rowdy team up with Johnson on two tracks – Mr Rock N Roll and My Rock N Roll Dream – with the record produced by Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano.

Mr Rock N Roll can be heard below.

Johnson was ordered to stop touring with AC/DC earlier this year over fears that he could lose his hearing. Angus Young brought in Guns N’ Roses man Axl Rose as a temporary vocalist.

Breuer says: “Going into the record, the music had to be killer and have great hooks — that was most important — and I wanted to balance that with something that’s funny. I wanted to bring the smile back to hard rock that has a nice punch to it.”

AC/DC’s tour with Rose continues in Vienna on May 19.

Jim Breuer And The Loud And Rowdy Songs From The Garage tracklist

1. Thrash

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jim Breuer: Judas Priest, Metallica, AC/DC and Me

Why Brian Johnson deserves better, by his friend Jim Breuer