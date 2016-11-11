AC/DC bluetooth speaker launches

An officially licensed AC/DC bluetooth speaker is now available from iDance.

The cabinet is made of MDF wood and covered in amp-like leatherette. The speaker includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to two hours of continuous playback.

It also works with most Apple and Android devices, or a 3.5 mini jack cable can be used to connect. The speaker is available now for £129.

In other technology-related AC/DC news, hearing experts Asius Technologies are developing earbuds and in-ear monitors which they claim could help former AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson perform live again in six months. The 68-year-old vocalist said he was “moved and amazed” by the technology.

Asius’ Chief Scientist Stephen Ambrose told TeamRock: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we have something that Brian, and other people, can use to return to the stage without any threat of damage to his hearing within the next six to 12 months.

“I will endeavour to kick up the development of the technology another 10 notches, at which point I expect to get the green light from Brian’s doctors to test the prototype with him.

“We need to know he can test it without further damaging his hearing. And I expect those tests will go very successfully.”

