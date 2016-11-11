Avenged Sevenfold: Sneak release was worth the risk

M Shadows says Avenged Sevenfold are satisfied with their latest album having sold fewer first-week copies than their previous two titles.

The Stage was sneak-released on October 28 and notched up 76,000 sales during its first seven days – while 2013’s Hail To The King sold 159,000 units and 2010’s Nightmare shifted 163,000. Their newest title is the slowest-selling since 2005’s City Of Evil.

The band have moved to Capitol Records after their relationship with Warner Brothers broke down and led to legal action.

Shadows tells Inc.com: “What artists like Kanye, Radiohead and Beyonce had done intrigued us – their albums came out of the blue and there were no preconceived notions or reviews affecting the opinion of the record buyer before they got a chance to listen.

“This way, everyone listened to our album on the same day. It was a fresh experience that wasn’t affected by reviews, speculation and noise.”

He continues: “When I was growing up, you maybe saw one review – but now there are 150 reviews before an album even comes out. There are so many opinions out there, but the only one that really matters is your own.

“Even with The Stage there were reviews 15 minutes after it was released. I was thinking, ‘How did you manage to review 70 minutes of music in 15 minutes?’

“We’re in a position where we don’t have to do things the conventional way – so we don’t. And the response has been great.”

The Stage could be seen as a relative failure – and Shadows says: “We have mixed feelings right now. We know we could have done a boring lead-up and taken the number one spot.

“When you do a three-month buildup you roll pre-orders and singles into your first week. The way we did it, our numbers are just for one week.

“We felt it was worth the risk. We also take a longer-term view. We expect our sales to continue over a longer period of time.

“I would have been depressed if we’d done the old buildup process – that feels very 2009.

“A lot of people will walk into a store and say, ‘What the heck, a new Avenged Sevenfold record?’ That’s cool.

“You try to create buzz but you don’t get to everyone, and the album will be a surprise to some people. This way we let a lot of people discover it.”

He adds: “Feedback has been very positive – people say, ‘Thanks for sparing us the breadcrumbs.’”

Avenged Sevenfold commence a European tour in January.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

