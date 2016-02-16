Aborted confirm 9th album Retrogore

Aborted will release their ninth album in April, they’ve confirmed.

Retrogore is issued on April 22 via Century Media Records. It features artwork by Christopher Lovell.

The label says: “Aborted have returned to not only deliver another album jam-packed with ferociously ripping brutal death metal, but also surpass all expectations with what could be considered their most mature and diverse album to date.”

It’s their first release to feature new guitarist Ian Jekelis, who replaced Danny Tunker.

Meanwhile, the band have also issued a five-track EP called Termination Redux to celebrate their 20th year of existence.

Aborted have a few dates left on their current European tour.

Feb 16: Glasgow Audio, UK

Feb 17: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Feb 19: Nuneaton Queens Hall, UK

Feb 20: London Underworld, UK

Feb 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands