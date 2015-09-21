Aborted lose axeman Tunker

Aborted are hunting a replacement for guitarist Danny Tunker, who’s left the Belgian outfit after three years.

They report it’s an amicable split – and vow the lineup change won’t affect any upcoming shows, or production of their next album, due early next year.

Aborted say: “Danny decided he needed to pursue a different path. A normal life and day job became too stressful to combine with out heavy schedule. We completely understand and support him in doing what makes him happy.”

Tunker adds: “It’s been a hell of a ride and I want to thank the guys for all the good, bad and in-between times. There’s no bad blood and I wish the band all the best – but I needed a change.”

He’ll perform at the group’s shows in Cairo and Tel Aviv before bowing out. Meanwhile, the band say they’ll be auditioning “several candidates” in the coming weeks – and add they have “another surprise” to reveal before the end of the year.

Aborted’s last release was 2014’s The Necrotic Manifesto. They’ll return for a run of European shows later this year, and have more dates scheduled for early 2016:

Nov 06: Luttich Le Foyer Lamay, Belgium

Nov 07: Angers Chabada, France

Nov 13: Abtsgmund Kochertalmetropole, Germany

Dec 19: Edegem Pandafest, Belgium

Jan 14: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden

Jan 27: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Jan 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 02: Montpellier Le Rockstore, France

Feb 05: Limoges Centre Culturel John Lennon, France

Feb 06: St Ave, L’Echonova, France

Feb 07: Rouen Le 106, France

Feb 09: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 10: Saint Etienne Le Fil, France

Feb 14: Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge, France

Feb 15: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Audio, UK

Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Feb 19: Nuneaton Queen’s Hall, UK

Feb 20: London Underworld, UK