Abbath to launch debut record at London gig

Abbath will release his first album since leaving Immortal early next year, TeamRock can reveal.

Immortal fell out and became embroiled in a row over the band’s name last year, with Abbath (aka Olve Eikemo) confirming he was no longer a member. He later revealed he was working under the name Abbath and that he had brought in God Seed men King ov Hell and Baard Kolstad.

Kolstad has since been replaced by Creature, whose real identity remains a mystery.

The band have told TeamRock that their debut album will be issued in January 2016 and that a planned September gig in London has been moved back. The show originally scheduled for September 18 will now take place on January 23 at the city’s Forum and will act as the album launch party.

Abbath says: “With every great release, there is a party to go with it – and this album is no exception. All tickets remain valid. Primordial and Conan will still be coming along for the ride, alongside Metal Hammer DJs and more. See you down the front.”

The remaining Immortal members Demonaz and Horgh have confirmed they’ll continue as a two-piece and that a new album is in the works.

