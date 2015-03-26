EXCLUSIVE: Abbath releases statement regarding the future of Immortal

Immortal’s founding member Abbath has given Metal Hammer the EXCLUSIVE announcement regarding the future of Immortal, a forthcoming record and London show. Read it in its entirety below:

_Immortal’s frontman and founding member has been writing and rehearsing fervently, with a deluge of new material ready to be recorded; unable to come to an agreement in order move forward with the other members of the band, he has formed a new line up. Whilst grateful and respectful for the contributions of Demonaz, Horgh and Apollyon, the time is now right for Abbath to present his art to the world and continue to evolve the legacy. _

_The next two years will see the release of a new album alongside select live performances – the first of these to be announced is The Forum in London on Friday 18th September. This will be Abbath’s first time back on stage in the UK since triumphantly headlining Bloodstock Festival in 2011 alongside W.A.S.P and Motörhead. Following this, February 2016 will see a return to playing on home soil as the headliner for the prestigious Blastfest in Bergen – on top of a 100% Norwegian line up. _

_Abbath is a continued weaving of this artist’s creative thread: new songs have been honed, ready to sit alongside classic Immortal material and rarely – if ever – played gems that will be unearthed from an epic catalogue spanning over two decades. _

_Using his own name is a natural step for Abbath, having become iconic and synonymous with the band that he co-founded in 1990. That’s 25 years of powering face first into the northern wind; a milestone for any band, and rather than exploit it by dragging Immortal’s name through the mud, Abbath will instead carry his own on his back. _

The name of Immortal, for the time being, will rest; the essence, the power, the music – and Abbath – will not.

If you want to get to Abbath’s show at The Forum in London (and let’s face it, why wouldn’t you?!), then head over to abbath.eventbrite.co.uk for the special Metal Hammer pre-order using password THERETURNOFABBATH.

Fuck, we’re excited.

