Immortal move on without Abbath

Immortal have confirmed that they’re working on new material.

Former singer Olve ‘Abbath’ Eikemo tried to legally secure rights to the band’s name last year, but the move was blocked by guitarist Harald ‘Demonaz’ Navdal and drummer Reidar ‘Horgh’ Horghagen.

The duo will now move on under the Immortal banner and have announced a new album is on its way.

The band say: “Immortal never stopped, we just had to go through a long legal process.

“Immortal is much more than just a band, and much more then just a form of music. The departure of one member cannot change that. We will continue what we believe in.”

The pair have named three of the tracks from the as-yet-untitled album which will be released via Nuclear Blast – Northern Chaos Gods, Called To Ice, and Blacker Of Worlds.

Further details will be announced later this year.

Meanwhile, Abbath will play a one-off show at London’s The Forum on September 18 with his new lineup featuring God Seed men King ov Hell and Baard Kolstad. Tickets are available via a Metal Hammer pre-order using the password THERETURNOFABBATH.