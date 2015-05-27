Primordial and Conan to support Abbath in London

As if Abbath’s first solo London show isn’t going to be enough, we can now exclusively reveal that joining him on his jaunt to the UK will be Primordial and Conan!

Epic Celtic pit-starters Primordial will be playing their only UK show of the year as main support to Abbath at the Forum in London this September. And they’ll be joined onstage by battle metal heroes Conan.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Conan say of their London exclusive show supporting the Immortal visionary, “For Aeons Abbath has sang to us tales of victory and bloodshed, triumph and destruction. We will join him and bring forth the hammers of the old guard, casting darkness upon the southern plains.”

