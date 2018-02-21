A7X, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Gojira and more for Heavy Montreal

Heavy Montreal organisers have confirmed the first wave of names for this year’s festival.

Artists including Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Gojira, Emperor, Underoath, Trivium, Hollywood Undead and Asking Alexandria will take to the stage at Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 28 and 29.

Other artists confirmed today include Sleep, Alestorm, Ratt, Voivod, I Prevail, Baroness, Between The Buried And Me, Nile, Witchcraft, Red Fang, Black Dahlia Murder and Eyehategod.

Find the full lineup poster below.

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday (February 23) from noon EST.

In addition to the live music, there will be a premium food and drink garden, Heavy Mania Wrestling, art installations – and a family friendly Kids Zone, which will see children 10 and under allowed in free.

For further information, visit the Heavy Montreal website.

10 reasons why Heavy Montreal might be your new favourite festival