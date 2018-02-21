Max Cavalera was in “total depression” after Sepultura departure

Max Cavalera says he was in “total depression” for three months after leaving Sepultura.

He co-founded the Brazilian outfit with his brother Igor in the 80s but quit the band in 1996 and has since gone on to be a key member of Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy and Killer Be Killed.

But speaking on a new episode of Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon, the vocalist and guitarist has reflected on what it was like to leave Sepultura.

Cavalera says: “The first three months were a total depression. I didn’t want to play music any more – I was so disappointed about the whole thing.

“It’s like you work your whole life toward some goal and the next thing you know, I didn’t have the band any more. It felt very desolate and without hope. But I think little by little, people helped me get back on the game.”

Cavalera says Ozzy Osbourne was one of the people who offered him words of encouragement, and adds: “We had dinner at Ozzy’s house and it was really cool for him to say, ‘It’s up to you to get back on your feet.’”

Cavalera also says his wife and manager Gloria helped him get back into writing and says: “I wrote demos for Eye For An Eye and No – that totally blew away Monte Conner at Roadrunner.

“We played it for him on a cassette and he fucking loved it. From that moment on, we never looked back.”

The audio video for the full interview can be heard below, while Cavalera Conspiracy’s latest album Psychosis was released in November via Napalm Records.

Thinking Out Loud: Max Cavalera