A Day To Remember stream Naivety

A Day To Remember have made their track Naivety available to stream.

The song is lifted from their upcoming sixth album Bad Vibrations, due out on September 2. It follows their stream of Bullfight last month, the release of the record’s title track in June and the video for their lead track Paranoia in March.

Frontman Jeremy McKinnon said of the follow-up to 2013’s Common Courtesy: “The record is called Bad Vibrations because that’s what I was feeling at the time, stuck in this weird, high-stress mindset every day.

“We completely changed the way we wrote, recorded and mixed this album. It was one of the most unique recording experiences we’ve ever had.

“We rented a cabin in the mountains and just wrote together in a room, which was the polar opposite of the last three albums we’ve made. This is the first record since For Those Who Have Heart that we’ve created as a full band – no digital bullshit.”

He said working with producer Bill Stevenson was an “awesome experience”, adding: “He was a bit hard to read at first, so I think we subconsciously pushed ourselves harder to try to impress him. As a result, we gave this album everything we had.”

Bad Vibrations can be pre-ordered on iTunes or via the band’s official site.

A Day To Remember previously announced a UK tour for January 2017.

A Day To Remember Bad Vibrations tracklist

Bad Vibrations Paranoia Naivety Exposed Bullfight Reassemble Justified We Got This Same About You Turn Off The Radio Forgive and Forget Negative Space (Bonus) In Florida (Bonus)

Aug 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amp, NY

Aug 24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 25: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 27: Hershey Park Pavilion, PA

Aug 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 03: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Sep 04: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 05: Atlantic City Beach, NJ

Sep 08: Minneapolis Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 09: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Sep 10: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 11: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Sep 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 15: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 16: Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 20: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, WA

Sep 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amp, UT

Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amp, NM

Sep 28: San Francisco Shoreline Amp, CA

Sep 29: Irvine Meadows Amp, CA

Sep 30: Los Angeles Forum, A

Oct 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Oct 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 06: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Oct 07: Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, CA

Nov 05: Chiba Knotfest Japan, Japan

Dec 10: Perth Red Hill Auditorium, Australia

Dec 13: Hindmarsh AEC Auditorium, Australia

Dec 14: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Dec 16: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 23: Glasgow Hydro

Jan 25: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Jan 27: London Wembley Arena

Jan 28: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jan 30: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 31: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 01: Koln Palladium, Germany

Feb 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 04: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 05: Vienna Fasoemeter, Austria

Deb 07: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 08: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 10: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 11: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 12: Paris Le Trianon, France

Feb 14: Brussels Ab Hall, Belgium

Feb 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

A Day To Remember, live in London