A Day To Remember, live in London

Last time A Day To Remember were in London they headlined the massive Alexandra Palace to thousands of screaming fans but tonight they're playing the most intimate of intimate shows at the 200-capacity Barfly in Camden – and this is what happened...

Tonight’s Crowd Are Beyond Stoked

Winners from TeamRock, magazines, TV, radio and most impressively a scavenger hunt held by the band (that included members of the band physically giving fans tickets at Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and vocalist Jeremy McKinnon doing the same at Platform 9¾ from Harry Potter) are all buzzing. As people enter, the amount of “OMG!” and reaching for their camera phones tells it’s own story.

The Songs Make The Show Tonight

From the big budget House Party shows to early days when the band would throw out toilet rolls into the crowd, ADTR have always understood the meaning of putting on a show, but in this tiny environment and with a crowd that sing every syllable, the songs are the star of the show tonight. Opening with The Downfall Of Us All is outrageous, Have Faith In Me could melt an ice cube’s heart (or even Ice Cube’s heart) and the sing-alongs all night are full of passion from the stage and the scrum down front. It’s breathtaking how many great songs this band have amassed in just a decade of existence.

**The Band Understand How Special This Is **

When you look at a band on stage, sometimes you can tell when their heart isn’t in it or they’re a little jaded. Tonight is the polar opposite of that. From onstage high fives to the smiles that never leave their faces, seeing the members of the band onstage as pumped about the occasion as the uber-excited crowd makes this all the more sweeter. Good vibes from start to finish and tossing out the likes of City Of Ocala, Monument and Right Back At It Again doesn’t harm that cause.

The Lyrical Connection Between Band And Fans Is So Strong

There’s something about Jeremy McKinnon’s lyrics and their connection with everyone here that feels magical. The last part of Sometimes You’re The Hammer, Sometimes You’re The Nail, the entirety of If It Means A Lot To You and a room full of people screaming “at least I can say I stand for something” like their sheer will can change the world in a blistering All Signs Point To Lauderdale stand out, but the shared connection with this band and their fans is as strong as any you want to name and it really shines in these moments.

They’ve Come A Long Way In A Short Amount Of Time

When A Day To Remember opened for Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster for their first ever London show in this venue, they made an impression that showed that they had the potential to mix it with the big boys. Today, they tread those boards as one of the biggest and best bands on the planet and it feels amazing to have witnessed.

This Is The Best Show Your Writer Has Seen This Year

Yeah.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Setlist

The Downfall Of Us All 2nd Sucks Right Back At It Again City Of Ocala I’m Made O Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of? Monument Violence (Enough Is Enough) Mr. Highway’s Thinking About The End End Of Me Dead & Buried Have Faith In Me Sometimes You’re The Hammer, Sometimes You’re The Nail All I Want If It Means A Lot To You All Signs Point To Lauderdale The Plot To Bomb The Panhandle