Five Finger Death Punch on label lawsuit: ‘Desperate people do desperate things’

Five Finger Death Punch have slammed their record label as “desperate” for suing the band.

And they’ve accused Prospect Park LLC and its boss Jeff Kwatinetz of “abusive bullying tactics to extract money and wield power” against them.

Prospect Park allege that Ivan Moody and co have reneged on a contract to supply a greatest hits package, and have also breached terms concerning their next original album.

In legal papers filed on April 21, the company claimed the band were “shamelessly attempting to cash in before the anticipated downfall of their addicted bandmate,” describing frontman Moody as “placing both the future of 5FDP, and indeed his life, at risk.”

Now the band say: “Desperate people do desperate things. We are saddened, but no surprised, by the recent lawsuit.

“Jeff Kwatinetz is well-known as a former music industry powerhouse whose erratic behaviour and affiliated corporate bankruptcies have caused most of his companies’ clients to flee in droves.

“We fired Prospect Park management four years ago in an effort to escape an arrangement that more resembled indentured servitude. Five Finger Death Punch’s recordings are now one of Prospect Park’s last remaining and most valuable assets still under contract.”

They argue that they were ready to record their last album in the deal this year, but that Prospect Park have interrupted the process in order to “hold us for ransom and squeeze extra money out of its rights by attempting to sell an interest in future recordings.”

Citing the success of latest album Got Your Six, they add: “There is not one shred of evidence to suggest that Five Finger Death Punch’s career remains on any trajectory other than an upward one.”

And they say of Moody: “His issues are no secret, and were recently and successfully addressed with the love and support of his family and bandmates in a rehabilitation facility. Never once did Prospect Park support any efforts to get him sober, preferring the band continue making albums and touring.”

They intend to commence a cross-complaint that they believe will result in the payment of “substantial damages” and their release from their contract.

Five Finger Death Punch have confirmed a co-headlining US tour with Shinedown, also featuring Sixx: AM and As Lions, in addition to previously-announced summer dates including appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Sixx: AM, As Lions US tour 2016

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY