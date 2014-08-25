Reading: A Day To Remember & You Me At Six

It’s the third day of the festival and many people are struggling with a lethal combination of multiple, stacked hangovers, sleep deprivation, back to work/school blues and general shame and regret.

Lucky for those in attendance today, A Day To Remember_ _(9) swiftly deliver a performance that perks you up faster than injecting Red Bull while snorting Berocca. An unbridled sense of joy and fun encapsulates their set, as non-stop bangers get the masses moving and provide some of the best shout-along moments of the weekend. Their usual tricks — such as chucking toilet paper into the crowd, and frontman Jeremy McKinnon rolling over the everybody in a giant zorb ball — are ever present and get the grins stretching from ear to ear. Today ADTR make a serious case for being one of the best rock bands in the world today.

An unsurprisingly massive crowd has gathered for You Me At Six (below, 5) and while they prove to be masters of their craft, their craft largely seems to comprise of being a boring rock band. While there are a few strong moments, such as the crowd’s en masse t-shirt swinging to the undeniably catchy Reckless, and a surprise appearance from All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth on Fresh Start Fever, the majority of the set feels too safe, too beige, bringing little excitement to proceedings. The likes of Stay With Me may prove the perfect soundtrack to eating full tubs of ice cream and crying over your ex, but it’s not such a good fit for downing ciders and being sick on strangers.