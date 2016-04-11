65daysofstatic announce No Man’s Sky soundtrack

65daysofstatic have announced they’ll release the soundtrack to video game No Man’s Sky this summer.

Titled No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe, it’s set to launch on June 17 via Laced Records.

The album will feature 10 new tracks along with an additional collection of “soundscapes and sound designs” which will also feature in the Hello Games title, which will be released for PlayStation 4 and PC on June 24.

The band say: “Being involved with No Man’s Sky is as unlikely as it is exciting. Two years of our lives have disappeared into a black hole and we’ve been spat out into another dimension.

“The project has pushed us to explore new processes and techniques, to rethink our relationship with our own music and to essentially soundtrack every narrative thread of a ‘choose your own adventure’ novel that exists only in our minds.

“We’re really proud of the results, and can’t wait to release the album and play it live.”

In addition, the Sheffield outfit have released a stream of the track Supermoon. Hear it below.

No Man’s Sky is an ambitious sci-fi title which will feature a procedurally generated universe containing an infinite number of planets to explore, each with their own geology, lifeforms and weather systems.

No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe is available for pre-order.

65daysofstatic No Man’s Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe tracklist

Monolith Supermoon Asimov Heliosphere Blueprint For A Slow Machine Pillars Of Frost Escape Velocity Red Parallax Hypersleep End Of The World Sun

Soundscapes