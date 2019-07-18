25 Yard Screamer premiere The Storyteller video with Prog

Welsh prog trio 25 Yard Screamer have premiered their new video for The Storyteller with Prog. You can watch it in full below. The Storyteller is the opening track of the band's forthcoming new album Natural Satellite.

"Natural Satellite is an album that has had a varied and unexpected journey" says bassist Matt Clarke. "Moments of improvisation and one take performances have been blended with carefully considered arrangements and playing. We wanted to produce an album that felt fresh to ourselves and listeners but also keep the elements that we love to have in our music... Melody, beauty, aggression and a little bit of fun with time'.

The Storyteller features a guest performance from Magenta's Rob Reed on keyboards. "He was so positive about the song and delighted that he could guest on it for us. We love what he brought to the track," says Matt.

Natural Satellite will be released through White Knight records in August. Pre-orders are available from July 19.