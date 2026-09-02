Listen to long-lost Phil Lynott song Can't Get Away, recorded just weeks before his death

Forty years on from his death in 1986, a new, eight-CD Phil Lynott anthology is to be released. The Story Of My Life includes the Thin Lizzy mainman's solo albums Solo in Soho and The Philip Lynott Album, the previously unreleased album Fatalistic Attitude, and several discs of rare and unheard tracks.

The first track to emerge from the collection is Can’t Get Away, a track that's been widely bootlegged but never officially released. It was recorded just weeks before Lynott's death with Huey Lewis, whose band Clover supported Thin Lizzy on their Johnny The Fox tour in 1976. Lewis also appears on the classic Live And Dangerous album, playing harmonica on Baby Drives Me Crazy.

Other musicians appearing on Can’t Get Away include Laurence Archer, guitarist with Lynott's post-Lizzy band Grand Slam, and Chris Hayes, guitarist with Lewis's band The News.

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Fatalistic Attitude was originally scheduled for release in January 1982, but Vertigo Records considered the collection of songs to be too dark, and the album was significantly rejigged before being released as The Philip Lynott Album in September the same year. Lynott's personal acetate of the original album, which now resides in a private collection, was used as the source material for the new version, which will be available as a standalone vinyl album in addition to the anthology.

Among the rare and previously unreleased tracks are demos from Grand Slam alongside collaborations with former Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Paul Brady and R&B singer Junior Giscombe, plus rehearsal recordings for Lynott’s 1982 solo tour. Full tracklist below.

The Story Of My Life has been compiled by Thin Lizzy expert Nick Sharp, who worked on the band's mammoth Rock Legends box set as well as the recent anniversary reissues of the band's albums. Classic Rock writer Mark Blake supplies the sleeve notes.

The Story Of My Life will be released on October 30 and is available to pre-order now.

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Philip Lynott: The Story Of My Life tracklist

Disc One: Solo In Soho

1. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts

2. King's Call

3. A Child's Lullaby

4. Tattoo (Giving It All Up For Love)

5. Solo In Soho

6. Girls

7. Yellow Pearl - First Version

8. Ode To A Black Man

9. Jamaican Rum

10. Talk In '79

Disc Two: Fatalistic Attitude (Alternate Album)

1. Somebody Else's Dream - Fatalistic Attitude Version

2. Little Bit Of Water - Fatalistic Attitude Version

3. Gino - Fatalistic Attitude Version

4. Don't Talk About Me Baby - Fatalistic Attitude Version

5. Hate - Fatalistic Attitude Version

6. Fatalistic Attitude - Fatalistic Attitude Version

7. The Man's A Fool - Fatalistic Attitude Version

8. Ode To Liberty (The Protest Song) - Fatalistic Attitude Version

9. Cathleen - Fatalistic Attitude Version

10. Growing Up - Fatalistic Attitude Version

11. Old Town - Fatalistic Attitude Version

Disc Three: The Philip Lynott Album

1. Fatalistic Attitude

2. The Man's A Fool

3. Old Town

4. Cathleen

5. Growing Up

6. Together - Album Version

7. Little Bit Of Water

8. Ode To Liberty (The Protest Song)

9. Gino

10. Don't Talk About Me Baby

Disc Four: Non-Album Mixes, B-Sides & Official Rarities

1. Yellow Pearl - 7" Remix Edit

2. Yellow Pearl - 12" Remix

3. Yellow Pearl - 7" Remix 2

4. Yellow Pearl - TOTP Theme

5. Together - 7" Remix Edit

6. Together - 12" Dance Mix

7. Somebody Else's Dream

8. Beat Of The Drum

9. The Lady Loves To Dance - 7" Version

10. The Lady Loves To Dance - 12" Version

11. Nineteen - 7" Mix

12. Nineteen - Extended Version

13. Nineteen - Dub Mix

14. Nineteen - Extended Dub Mix

Disc Five: Non-Album Mixes, B-Sides & Official Rarities

1. Parisienne Walkways

2. Spanish Guitar

3. Don't Believe A Word

4. Tennessee Stud

5. Please Don't Leave Me - Original Version

6. A Tribute To Sandy Denny

7. Out In The Fields

8. Military Man

9. Still In Love With You

10. Stop Messin' Around - Live From The Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK / 18th December 1984

11. Parisienne Walkways - Live From The Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK / 18th December 1984

12. Out In The Fields - Live From The Manchester Apollo, UK / 23rd September 1985

Disc Six: Demos

1. Reggae 2 - Demo

2. Tattoo - Ruff Mix

3. Ode To A Black Man - Diff Mix And Vocals

4. Jamaican Rum - Rough Mix

5. Something's Going On - Demo

6. Parisienne Walkways - Demo

7. Bad Is Bad - Demo

8. The Story Of My Life - Demo

9. Catholic Charm - Monitor Mix

10. Dirty Old Town - Monitor Mix

11. Sweet Samantha - Demo

12. The Man's A Fool - Monitor Mix

13. Don't Talk About Me Baby - Monitor Mix

14. For Always - Demo

15. Mystery Aka I Hear You Call - With Vocal / Rough Mix

Disc Seven: Demos

1. Together - Paul Brady Version

2. Together - New Bass And Synths

3. Beat Of The Drum - Extended

4. Someone's Out To Get Ya - Demo

5. I've Heard Lately - Demo

6. Blue Parris - Demo

7. I Don't Need This - Demo (Grand Slam)

8. Crazy - Demo (Grand Slam)

9. Hot And Spicy - Demo (Grand Slam)

10. Dedication - Demo (Grand Slam)

11. Harlem - Demo (Grand Slam)

12. Can't Get Away - Demo

13. I'm Still Alive - Demo

14. One Wish - Demo

Disc Eight: Solo Band Rehearsals 1982

1. Yellow Pearl - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

2. Together - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

3. Kings Call - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

4. The Man's A Fool - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982 / Version 1

5. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

6. Tattoo - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

7. Girls - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

8. Solo In Soho - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

9. Old Town - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

10. Growing Up - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982

11. The Man's A Fool - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982 / Version 2

12. Fatalistic Attitude - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982