Listen to long-lost Phil Lynott song Can't Get Away, recorded just weeks before his death
Can’t Get Away, recorded with Huey Lewis, is one of 29 previously unreleased songs on the upcoming eight-disc Phil Lynott anthology The Story Of My Life
Forty years on from his death in 1986, a new, eight-CD Phil Lynott anthology is to be released. The Story Of My Life includes the Thin Lizzy mainman's solo albums Solo in Soho and The Philip Lynott Album, the previously unreleased album Fatalistic Attitude, and several discs of rare and unheard tracks.
The first track to emerge from the collection is Can’t Get Away, a track that's been widely bootlegged but never officially released. It was recorded just weeks before Lynott's death with Huey Lewis, whose band Clover supported Thin Lizzy on their Johnny The Fox tour in 1976. Lewis also appears on the classic Live And Dangerous album, playing harmonica on Baby Drives Me Crazy.
Other musicians appearing on Can’t Get Away include Laurence Archer, guitarist with Lynott's post-Lizzy band Grand Slam, and Chris Hayes, guitarist with Lewis's band The News.
Fatalistic Attitude was originally scheduled for release in January 1982, but Vertigo Records considered the collection of songs to be too dark, and the album was significantly rejigged before being released as The Philip Lynott Album in September the same year. Lynott's personal acetate of the original album, which now resides in a private collection, was used as the source material for the new version, which will be available as a standalone vinyl album in addition to the anthology.
Among the rare and previously unreleased tracks are demos from Grand Slam alongside collaborations with former Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Paul Brady and R&B singer Junior Giscombe, plus rehearsal recordings for Lynott’s 1982 solo tour. Full tracklist below.
The Story Of My Life has been compiled by Thin Lizzy expert Nick Sharp, who worked on the band's mammoth Rock Legends box set as well as the recent anniversary reissues of the band's albums. Classic Rock writer Mark Blake supplies the sleeve notes.
The Story Of My Life will be released on October 30 and is available to pre-order now.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Philip Lynott: The Story Of My Life tracklist
Disc One: Solo In Soho
1. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts
2. King's Call
3. A Child's Lullaby
4. Tattoo (Giving It All Up For Love)
5. Solo In Soho
6. Girls
7. Yellow Pearl - First Version
8. Ode To A Black Man
9. Jamaican Rum
10. Talk In '79
Disc Two: Fatalistic Attitude (Alternate Album)
1. Somebody Else's Dream - Fatalistic Attitude Version
2. Little Bit Of Water - Fatalistic Attitude Version
3. Gino - Fatalistic Attitude Version
4. Don't Talk About Me Baby - Fatalistic Attitude Version
5. Hate - Fatalistic Attitude Version
6. Fatalistic Attitude - Fatalistic Attitude Version
7. The Man's A Fool - Fatalistic Attitude Version
8. Ode To Liberty (The Protest Song) - Fatalistic Attitude Version
9. Cathleen - Fatalistic Attitude Version
10. Growing Up - Fatalistic Attitude Version
11. Old Town - Fatalistic Attitude Version
Disc Three: The Philip Lynott Album
1. Fatalistic Attitude
2. The Man's A Fool
3. Old Town
4. Cathleen
5. Growing Up
6. Together - Album Version
7. Little Bit Of Water
8. Ode To Liberty (The Protest Song)
9. Gino
10. Don't Talk About Me Baby
Disc Four: Non-Album Mixes, B-Sides & Official Rarities
1. Yellow Pearl - 7" Remix Edit
2. Yellow Pearl - 12" Remix
3. Yellow Pearl - 7" Remix 2
4. Yellow Pearl - TOTP Theme
5. Together - 7" Remix Edit
6. Together - 12" Dance Mix
7. Somebody Else's Dream
8. Beat Of The Drum
9. The Lady Loves To Dance - 7" Version
10. The Lady Loves To Dance - 12" Version
11. Nineteen - 7" Mix
12. Nineteen - Extended Version
13. Nineteen - Dub Mix
14. Nineteen - Extended Dub Mix
Disc Five: Non-Album Mixes, B-Sides & Official Rarities
1. Parisienne Walkways
2. Spanish Guitar
3. Don't Believe A Word
4. Tennessee Stud
5. Please Don't Leave Me - Original Version
6. A Tribute To Sandy Denny
7. Out In The Fields
8. Military Man
9. Still In Love With You
10. Stop Messin' Around - Live From The Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK / 18th December 1984
11. Parisienne Walkways - Live From The Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK / 18th December 1984
12. Out In The Fields - Live From The Manchester Apollo, UK / 23rd September 1985
Disc Six: Demos
1. Reggae 2 - Demo
2. Tattoo - Ruff Mix
3. Ode To A Black Man - Diff Mix And Vocals
4. Jamaican Rum - Rough Mix
5. Something's Going On - Demo
6. Parisienne Walkways - Demo
7. Bad Is Bad - Demo
8. The Story Of My Life - Demo
9. Catholic Charm - Monitor Mix
10. Dirty Old Town - Monitor Mix
11. Sweet Samantha - Demo
12. The Man's A Fool - Monitor Mix
13. Don't Talk About Me Baby - Monitor Mix
14. For Always - Demo
15. Mystery Aka I Hear You Call - With Vocal / Rough Mix
Disc Seven: Demos
1. Together - Paul Brady Version
2. Together - New Bass And Synths
3. Beat Of The Drum - Extended
4. Someone's Out To Get Ya - Demo
5. I've Heard Lately - Demo
6. Blue Parris - Demo
7. I Don't Need This - Demo (Grand Slam)
8. Crazy - Demo (Grand Slam)
9. Hot And Spicy - Demo (Grand Slam)
10. Dedication - Demo (Grand Slam)
11. Harlem - Demo (Grand Slam)
12. Can't Get Away - Demo
13. I'm Still Alive - Demo
14. One Wish - Demo
Disc Eight: Solo Band Rehearsals 1982
1. Yellow Pearl - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
2. Together - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
3. Kings Call - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
4. The Man's A Fool - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982 / Version 1
5. Dear Miss Lonely Hearts - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
6. Tattoo - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
7. Girls - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
8. Solo In Soho - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
9. Old Town - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
10. Growing Up - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
11. The Man's A Fool - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982 / Version 2
12. Fatalistic Attitude - Solo Band Rehearsals / 1982
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.