The official hardback book marking The Alan Parsons Project’s 50th anniversary is available for pre-order now – and Sally Woolfson has explained what makes the memoir so special.

Written by fan and Prog contributor Joel McIver, the 50,000-word story is accompanied by material Sally discovered in late dad Eric Woolfson’s collection. She inherited it after his death in 2016, but it took her years to categorise its contents because he “hoarded everything but never filed anything.”

In the exclusive video below, Sally explains: “My dad had a property in Kent where he kept a lot of the archive material… just a huge array of material, and of course, some wonderful photographs. I discover something new every time I go through this material.”

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Sally picks out her favourite photo of Parsons and Woolfson, adding that she still has the shirt her dad is wearing, and she still wears it herself.

The Alan Parsons Project book is now on preorder - YouTube Watch On

She continues: “The book is going to include never-before-seen interviews with my dad; also new interviews with Alan, as well as family, friends and many of the musicians who played on the albums. It’s amazing to hear their memories and recollections. It sort of forms different pieced of the puzzle.”

To be published by Rocket 88, the hardback book was assembled with Parsons’ collaboration. Sally previously noted: “It’s an important part of preserving the legacy, and particularly making sure that Dad’s role is properly understood and celebrated along with Alan’s. Together they were audio gold.”

“This deluxe and lavishly designed book will trace the evolution, development and success of The Alan Parsons Project from 1975 until 1990,” the publishers say.

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“An official Alan Parsons Project work, this unique book is available in two special editions, one of which is limited and signed and includes a limited-edition art print and a CD of Eric talking about the early days of the Project, from a cassette recently discovered in the family archive.”

You can pre-order via the Alan Parsons Project Book website.