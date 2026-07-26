System Of A Down and Faith No More announce 2027 Australia and New Zealand tour

System Of A Down and Faith No More will play a run of four massive stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2027, it has been confirmed.

The official confirmation comes after fans spotted System Of A Down and Faith No More's logos being displayed in locations around the two countries over the last few days.

Now they have confirmed stadium shows in the three Australian cities of Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand, for January and February of next year.

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Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday, July 31, with a pre-sale launching in each city a few days earlier, on Tuesday, July 28. To access the pre-sale, fans must sign-up at System Of A Down's website.

The shows will mark System Of A Down's first gigs in Australia since 2012 when they played at Soundwave Festival. They have just wrapped up a triumphant UK and Europe stadium tour and fans around the world have been clamouring for them to announce more dates.

Metal Hammer's review of the London performance described it as "electric, euphoric and one of the best rock stadium shows in recent memory."

Faith No More's most recent trip down under was in 2015, also for Soundwave Festival which has since been discontinued.

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System Of A Down and Faith No More Australia and New Zealand Tour 2027

Jan 22: Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

Jan 27: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Feb 01: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

Feb 07: Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand