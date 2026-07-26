System Of A Down and Faith No More announce 2027 Australia and New Zealand tour
System Of A Down and Faith No More will play in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Wellington next year
System Of A Down and Faith No More will play a run of four massive stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2027, it has been confirmed.
The official confirmation comes after fans spotted System Of A Down and Faith No More's logos being displayed in locations around the two countries over the last few days.
Now they have confirmed stadium shows in the three Australian cities of Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand, for January and February of next year.
Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday, July 31, with a pre-sale launching in each city a few days earlier, on Tuesday, July 28. To access the pre-sale, fans must sign-up at System Of A Down's website.
The shows will mark System Of A Down's first gigs in Australia since 2012 when they played at Soundwave Festival. They have just wrapped up a triumphant UK and Europe stadium tour and fans around the world have been clamouring for them to announce more dates.
Metal Hammer's review of the London performance described it as "electric, euphoric and one of the best rock stadium shows in recent memory."
Faith No More's most recent trip down under was in 2015, also for Soundwave Festival which has since been discontinued.
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System Of A Down and Faith No More Australia and New Zealand Tour 2027
Jan 22: Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Jan 27: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Feb 01: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
Feb 07: Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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