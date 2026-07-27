"And then everyone else starts vomiting". Metal gig in New Zealand marred by extreme poo incident in moshpit
The episode occurred during a show by local metal stars Devilskin
A New Zealand show by local stars Devilskin has been marred by what one eyewitness graphically describes as "a huge mess of shit, just completely spread all in the mosh pit."
The show, which took place at the University of Otago’s Union Hall on Saturday, was the second date of Devilskin's current tour, a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the band's Be Like The River album, which topped the NZ charts in late 2016.
According to the local newspaper, the Otago Daily Times, the incident started when a middle-aged concertgoer "shook a log" from their trousers during Devilskin's set.
“It was huge, like, massive," says the eyewitness, who prefers to remain anonymous. "I haven't seen one that big before.
"There was a lot of jumping. And then eventually someone must have looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of shit, just completely spread all in the mosh pit, all over the floor.
"It's on people's feet. People are wearing skirts and shit is up their legs and stuff, and then one girl went bleh – just vomited on the shit – and then everyone else starts vomiting.
"There was one lady with vomit in her hair, shit on her legs, and just crying, crying, crying."
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According to the ODT, the loose-bowelled culprit was tracked down by local authorities but not charged with any offence. Devilskin's tour continues.
Devilskin: Be Like The River 10th Anniversary Tour
Jul 31: Tauranga Mercury Baypark Stadium Lounge, New Zealand
Aug 01: Hamilton BNZ Theatre, New Zealand
Aug 07: Palmerston North Fly Palmy Arena, New Zealand
Aug 08: Hastings Toitoi Opera House, New Zealand
Sep 25: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
Oct 24: Wellington Brewtown, New Zealand
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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