"And then everyone else starts vomiting". Metal gig in New Zealand marred by extreme poo incident in moshpit

A New Zealand show by local stars Devilskin has been marred by what one eyewitness graphically describes as "a huge mess of shit, just completely spread all in the mosh pit."

The show, which took place at the University of Otago’s Union Hall on Saturday, was the second date of Devilskin's current tour, a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the band's Be Like The River album, which topped the NZ charts in late 2016.

According to the local newspaper, the Otago Daily Times, the incident started when a middle-aged concertgoer "shook a log" from their trousers during Devilskin's set.

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“It was huge, like, massive," says the eyewitness, who prefers to remain anonymous. "I haven't seen one that big before.

"There was a lot of jumping. And then eventually someone must have looked down and noticed that there was just a huge mess of shit, just completely spread all in the mosh pit, all over the floor.

"It's on people's feet. People are wearing skirts and shit is up their legs and stuff, and then one girl went bleh – just vomited on the shit – and then everyone else starts vomiting.

"There was one lady with vomit in her hair, shit on her legs, and just crying, crying, crying."

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According to the ODT, the loose-bowelled culprit was tracked down by local authorities but not charged with any offence. Devilskin's tour continues.

Devilskin: Be Like The River 10th Anniversary Tour

Jul 31: Tauranga Mercury Baypark Stadium Lounge, New Zealand

Aug 01: Hamilton BNZ Theatre, New Zealand

Aug 07: Palmerston North Fly Palmy Arena, New Zealand

Aug 08: Hastings Toitoi Opera House, New Zealand

Sep 25: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Oct 24: Wellington Brewtown, New Zealand