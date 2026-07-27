"We don't want to spark disaster." Arthur 'God of Hellfire' Brown partners with Yorkshire chimney sweep to issue Public Service Announcement warning of fire dangers
Safety advice from Arthur Brown as he gears up for the release of new album Nature
Arthur Brown, a.k.a. the God of Hellfire, has partnered with a chimney sweep in Yorkshire to release a Public Service Announcement warning of the dangers of fire during the current UK heatwave.
Brown, whose iconic 1968 hit Fire opens with the lines "I am the god of hellfire! / And I bring you fire / I'll take you to burn", has collaborated with Greg White from Cleansweep Chimney Sweeping, a company based in the market town of Pickering, North Yorkshire, on the border of the North York Moors National Park.
"I'm here with the God of Helfire," says White.
"YOU'RE GOING TO BURN!" bellows Brown.
"We've an important message," White continues. "The moor is very dry, and we should..."
"...stop lighting the BBQs," says Brown. "And anything that has a live fire. Don't throw your ciggies out."
"We don't want the moor to burn," White finishes. "We don't want to spark disaster. Stop lighting fires."
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The announcement arrives mere days after the release of Bursting The Bubble, the second single from Brown's upcoming album Nature, which was recorded with multi-instrumentalist and composer Dan Smith and will arrive on September 4 via Prophecy Productions.
"Does the planet Earth need us and our media?", asks Brown, in a statement accompanying news of the single's release. "Is AI becoming a better guardian of the Earth than humanity? Have we lost the imagination to care for our world, its creatures, and ourselves? So many of us now live inside a media bubble. Who does that truly serve? Can we still protect ourselves mentally, emotionally and spiritually against the growing feeling that nothing works anymore? Is this becoming our normal state of mind?
"This music video is deliberately shot vertically. Balloons are drawing our gaze upward, while our feet remain firmly rooted on the natural ground. It is both an artistic choice and a social commentary, inviting us to reflect on the way we now see ourselves, each other, and the world around us. What is reality?”
Brown has several live performances lined up and will act as a special guest moderator and host on four shows on Alice Cooper's upcoming UK book tour. Full dates below.
Nature is available to pre-order now.
Arthur Bown: Live 2026 tour dates
Jul 31: Inverness Belladrum Tartan Heart, UK
Aug 01: Glasgow Slay, UK
Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czechia
Aug 15: Borre Midgardsblot Festival, Norway
Aug 31: Wokingham Festival, UK
Sep 12: Helsinki Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, Finland
Sep 18: Athena Gazarte Ground Stage, Greece
Sep 19: Thessaloniki WE, Greece
Oct 04: Pratteln Up In Smoke Festival, Switzerland
Oct 13: London Palladium, UK *
Oct 14: Brighton Dome, UK *
Oct 17: Stockton Globe, UK *
Oct 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK *
Nov 07: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK
Dec 04: Sheffield Sidney and Matilda, UK
* Alice Cooper book tour date
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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