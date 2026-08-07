Former Korn, Limp Bizkit, Smashing Pumpkins, Ministry manager Peter Katsis dead at 69

Peter Katsis, the former manager of Korn, Limp Bizkit, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Ministry and more, has died aged 69.

Katsis passed away on August 6 due to complications from congestive heart failure, Variety reports.

A native of Chicago, Katsis discovered and managed Ministry in the early '80s, before moving to Los Angeles to work with artists including The Cramps. In 1997, he became a partner at LA management company the Firm, where he helped guide the careers of Korn, Limp Bizkit, Audioslave, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more, including pop superstars the Backstreet Boys.

In 2008 to 2014, Katsis and Firm CEO Jeff Kwatinetz co-founded Prospect Park Entertainment with Rich Frank, adding Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Bush and Ice Cube to their roster.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was among the first musicians to pay tribute to Katsis following his passing.

"Heartbroken that Pete is gone," he posted on Instagram. "He meant a lot to Chloe and I as a dear friend and extended member of our family. He will be missed and I’ll always cherish his intense candor and deep love of great music; which was infectious. And he deserves immense credit for helping to usher in the alternative revolution of the 80’s and 90’s and beyond. He was truly one of a kind. One of a us. And Chicago royalty through and through."

MInistry's Al Jourgensen also expressed his condolences.



Rest in power Pete," he posted. "He was our first manager in 1981. May your next journey be as prodigious as this one. We (Ministry camp) loved you. Safe travels my friend."



"Peter was a force of nature", Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale told Billboard. "He lifted me up personally like no other and he drove our band towards the stars at all times. He will be deeply missed."

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