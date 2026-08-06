Nancy and Ann Wilson onstage during the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 8, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California

Nancy Wilson says that Heart have finished recording a new album. A new collection of studio songs would be the band's first in a decade, following the release of Beautiful Broken in 2016.

The guitarist broke the news during an interview with Gold Darby, during which she was asked about her freshly dyed hair.

"I got my pink on again!" says Wilson. "It was starting to fade out. There's this one colour that lasts forever, but it finally faded. The Heart album is almost finished up now, and the photo shoot was happening, so I was like, 'I gotta get my pink on for the Heart thing,' because the recording's all done.

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"I think it's going to be great. We wrote a bunch of new songs and recorded down in Nashville with the players that we just played the last tour with. It was like a secondhand thing with each other because we’ve played so many live shows, so the album was pretty much recorded live.

"So, yeah, it's crazy! I’m really happy. It really feels like a Heart record."

According to Wilson, Heart are scheduled to deliver the finished album to their record label before the end of the month, and are also working on a world tour, a documentary and a live-action feature film.

"It really feels like a Heart record," says Wilson. "It's all about these songs. It's what we were born to do, and do together. Hopefully ‘27 and ‘28 will be the year for Heart world domination, basically.”

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Heart play two shows at the River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, AB, Canada, on October 23 and 24.