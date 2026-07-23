Space proggers Ozric Tentacles share suitably psychedelic trailer for new album, Harmonic Mind
Ozric Tentacles will release their seventeenth studio album, Hamronic Mind, in September
UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have shared a video trailer for their upcoming album, Harmonic Mind, which the band will release through the Kscope label on September 18.
The band's seventeenth studio album, is named after the geometric structure and harmonic nature of existence, the album was recorded at the band's various home studios as it gradually took shape across Scotland, Devon and Glastonbury.
Harmonic Mind was again produced by mainstay Ed Wynne, with son Silas Neptune solely handling mastering duties for the very first time on an Ozrics album, and was recorded with the full touring line-up - including drummer Pat Garvey, bassist Corey Wallace, percussionist Paul Hankin and multi-instrumentalist Saskia Maxwell.
The band, who play next year's Cruise To The Edge, will also be undertaking a lengthy UK tour with dates running from tomorrow in Croatia all the way through to next April's Cruise, including dates in November and December with fellow space voyagers The Orb.
You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Ozric Tentacles: Harmonic Mind
1. Guardstones
2. Space Platform
3. Harmonic Mind
4. Malachite
5. Tillamook
6. Sumipad
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OZRIC TENTACLES TOUR DATES 2026/7
Jul 24: CRO Pula Open Air Kotač
Jul 25: CRO Zabok Regenerator
Aug 22: BEL Aarschot Down the Hill Festival
Aug 31: UK Devizes Honey Fest, Honeystreet
Sep 4: UK Tetbury Existence Festival
Sep 17: UK Foxlowe Arts Centre
Sep 18: UK Coningsby Equinox Festival
Oct 16: GRE Athens Gazarte Ground Stage
Oct 17: GRE Thessaloniki WE
Nov 11: UK Shrewsbury Buttermarket, Shrewsbury
Nov 12: UK Newcastle Boilershop (with The Orb)
Nov 13: UK Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Nov 14: UK Glasgow Queen Margaret Union (with The Orb)
Nov 15: UK Morecambe Platform
Nov 18: UK Hull Social
Nov 19: UK LeedsO2 Academy (with The Orb)
Nov 20: UK Liverpool O2 Academy (with The Orb)
Nov 21: UK Nottingham Bodega
Nov 22: UK HItchin Club 85
Nov 25: UK Lewes Con Club
Nov 26: UK Bournemouth O2 Academy (with The Orb)
Nov 27: UK Bristol O2 Academy (with The Orb)
Nov 28: UK Oxford O2 Academy 2
Dec 2: UK Ipswich The Church
Dec 3: UK Birmingham Hare & Hounds
Dec 4: UK Manchester O2 Ritz (with The Orb)
Dec 5: UK London O2 Kentish Town Forum
2027
Feb 25: NED Utrecht De Helling
Feb 26: NED Uden De Pul
Feb 27: NED Zoetrmeer Poppodium Boerderij
Mar 19: UK Skegness Shiiine Weekender
2nd–9th Apr: USA Miami Cruise to the Edge
Get tickets.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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