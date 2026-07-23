Space proggers Ozric Tentacles share suitably psychedelic trailer for new album, Harmonic Mind

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have shared a video trailer for their upcoming album, Harmonic Mind, which the band will release through the Kscope label on September 18.

The band's seventeenth studio album, is named after the geometric structure and harmonic nature of existence, the album was recorded at the band's various home studios as it gradually took shape across Scotland, Devon and Glastonbury.

Harmonic Mind was again produced by mainstay Ed Wynne, with son Silas Neptune solely handling mastering duties for the very first time on an Ozrics album, and was recorded with the full touring line-up - including drummer Pat Garvey, bassist Corey Wallace, percussionist Paul Hankin and multi-instrumentalist Saskia Maxwell.

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The band, who play next year's Cruise To The Edge, will also be undertaking a lengthy UK tour with dates running from tomorrow in Croatia all the way through to next April's Cruise, including dates in November and December with fellow space voyagers The Orb.

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Pre-order Harmonic Mind.

Ozric Tentacles - Harmonic Mind - new album trailer - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Kscope)

Ozric Tentacles: Harmonic Mind

1. Guardstones

2. Space Platform

3. Harmonic Mind

4. Malachite

5. Tillamook

6. Sumipad

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Jul 24: CRO Pula Open Air Kotač

Jul 25: CRO Zabok Regenerator

Aug 22: BEL Aarschot Down the Hill Festival

Aug 31: UK Devizes Honey Fest, Honeystreet

Sep 4: UK Tetbury Existence Festival

Sep 17: UK Foxlowe Arts Centre

Sep 18: UK Coningsby Equinox Festival

Oct 16: GRE Athens Gazarte Ground Stage

Oct 17: GRE Thessaloniki WE

Nov 11: UK Shrewsbury Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

Nov 12: UK Newcastle Boilershop (with The Orb)

Nov 13: UK Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Nov 14: UK Glasgow Queen Margaret Union (with The Orb)

Nov 15: UK Morecambe Platform

Nov 18: UK Hull Social

Nov 19: UK LeedsO2 Academy (with The Orb)

Nov 20: UK Liverpool O2 Academy (with The Orb)

Nov 21: UK Nottingham Bodega

Nov 22: UK HItchin Club 85

Nov 25: UK Lewes Con Club

Nov 26: UK Bournemouth O2 Academy (with The Orb)

Nov 27: UK Bristol O2 Academy (with The Orb)

Nov 28: UK Oxford O2 Academy 2

Dec 2: UK Ipswich The Church

Dec 3: UK Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Dec 4: UK Manchester O2 Ritz (with The Orb)

Dec 5: UK London O2 Kentish Town Forum

2027

Feb 25: NED Utrecht De Helling

Feb 26: NED Uden De Pul

Feb 27: NED Zoetrmeer Poppodium Boerderij

Mar 19: UK Skegness Shiiine Weekender

2nd–9th Apr: USA Miami Cruise to the Edge

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