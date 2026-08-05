Aurora is the third Yes studio album to be released in five years, an astonishing work rate for a veteran band who seem to be riding a genuine wave of creativity. Prog spoke to Steve Howe and vocalist Jon Davison about this burst of activity and how, even after nearly 60 years, the band are still honing their craft.

To release three albums in the space of five years would be a fine effort for any contemporary band. For a supposed ‘heritage act’ with a history spanning more than 55 years, it’s a herculean feat – although Yes’ current rate of work isn’t quite on a par with their run of early-1970s classics.

They recently unveiled Aurora, the third work in a trilogy that began with The Quest in 2021 and continued with Mirror To The Sky in 2023. “I really like some of the songs on The Quest,” says guitarist Steve Howe. “But we were finding our feet. Then on Mirror To The Sky, we were much more assertive with the rock elements. When the opportunity came up for another record, we all felt we should try to do even better; we wanted to develop more polish and detail, leading to a greater continuity in the music. I think it’s quite a successful project in that regard.”

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A feature of Aurora is the varied combinations of writing credits, with even Jay Schellen – playing drums on a Yes album for the second time following Alan White’s passing in 2022 – contributing to the 13-minute album centrepiece, Countermovement. “Each song takes a great deal of crafting, and every member of the band contributes,” explains Howe, “especially in developing the arrangements. That’s always been the key to Yes music. We still want to attempt to inspire, and to get across that Yes are a band of very high standards, which we still hope to achieve.”

A further aspect of the record is the enhanced contributions of keyboardist Geoff Downes, following a somewhat muted role on Mirror To The Sky. Vocalist Jon Davison confirms it was a deliberate move. “We wanted to bring him more tightly into the fold, so we expressed our love and appreciation for him and how important it was that he be given a position where he could place his unique stamp on the album.”

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Downes was chiefly responsible for the Anytime Soon section of Countermovement, sung by Howe, and much of the music of the grandiose Ariadne. The latter is one of only two orchestral arrangements from Paul K Joyce, whose fine work graces all three recent albums; his other contribution being on the title song. “The treatment’s quite different this time because although we only use the orchestra twice, they’re on big tracks,” says Howe. “I didn’t want them to keep interfering with the band too much, so when they had their moments, I wanted to make them really huge.”

Davison is also full of praise for Joyce: “He’s our sixth bandmate, if you will, because his classical touches are simply beautiful, and really give a broader sense and legitimacy to our music. I love working with him. His two arrangements are very different. He composed the piano on the beginning of the title track and then arranged that surge into its great, powerful intro, taking various vocal themes from the song and intertwining them. It’s just brilliant.”

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Even though Downes is much more prominent on Aurora it doesn’t mean there’s any less of Howe. As always, he provides a wealth of textures, from the layering on the two short pieces that bookend Countermovement to the acoustic and classical textures of Turnaround Situation and Love Lies Dreaming, then the almost aggressive distortion of All Hands On Deck. His beloved Gibson ES-175 was a key instrument.

“It was really enjoyable having the opportunity to use the 175 so much on this album,” he says. “But I still like to develop my steel guitar work, especially because it lets me combine unusual textures. You get that very stern and emotional steel in Freedom’s Edge [the final part of Countermovement]. But in Taro [the first part], it’s more of a playful interplay between the electric and the steel, and I don’t know whether anybody’s ever done that. So I still try to cross bridges I haven’t attempted myself yet.”

Davison’s approach to vocal melodies is intriguing. He’s often working with music that’s already composed and arranged and so his melodies sometimes explore directions the listener may not expect, or indeed appreciate on first listen. “I sometimes approach the vocal melodies instrumentally,” he says, “so I’ll write them with a keyboard, which brings out more complexity than if I were just singing off the top of my head.”