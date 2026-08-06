Taking Back Sunday have announced they’re reissuing their third studio album Louder Now to mark its 20th anniversary.

It’ll arrive on October 16 via Craft Recordings in deluxe vinyl and CD packages, complete with the bonus tracks Sleep and Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something. On the LP version, they’ll be presented on a 7-inch single, while both songs will be included on the deluxe CD.

Frontman Adam Lazzara says: “Our record Louder Now represents a huge milestone for me and to know it has made an impact on so many other people’s lives as well is something I still struggle to get my head around.

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“To have the opportunity to celebrate that record with both John Nolan and Fred Mascherino onstage together, along with Shaun Cooper, is incredible to me. The songs sound stronger than I can ever remember live and I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to share that with everyone.”

Taking Back Sunday are currently on tour, with their next live performance scheduled for Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on August 8. They also have further dates planned with Thrice and Saves The Day.

Next year, the band will head back out on the road with Weezer for their run of UK and European shows, with the first date taking place in Dublin on May 12.

(Image credit: Craft Recordings)

Taking Back Sunday: Louder Now Deluxe

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Vinyl edition

Side A

1. What’s It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?

2. Liar (It Takes One To Know One)

3. MakeDamnSure

4. Up Against (Blackout)

5. My Blue Heaven

Side B

6. Twenty-Twenty Surgery

7. Spin

8. Divine Intervention

9. Miami

10. Error Operator

11. I’ll Let You Live

7"

Side A

1. Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)

Side B

2. Sleep

CD edition

1. What’s It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?

2. Liar (It Takes One To Know One)

3. MakeDamnSure

4. Up Against (Blackout)

5. My Blue Heaven

6. Twenty-Twenty Surgery

7. Spin

8. Divine Intervention

9. Miami

10. Error Operator

11. I’ll Let You Live

12. Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)

13. Sleep