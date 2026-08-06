"Louder Now represents a huge milestone for me and to know it has made an impact on so many other people’s lives as well is something I still struggle to get my head around": Taking Back Sunday reveal Louder Now deluxe reissue
Taking Back Sunday are revisiting their third studio album to mark its 20th anniversary - complete with bonus tracks Sleep and Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)
Taking Back Sunday have announced they’re reissuing their third studio album Louder Now to mark its 20th anniversary.
It’ll arrive on October 16 via Craft Recordings in deluxe vinyl and CD packages, complete with the bonus tracks Sleep and Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something. On the LP version, they’ll be presented on a 7-inch single, while both songs will be included on the deluxe CD.
Frontman Adam Lazzara says: “Our record Louder Now represents a huge milestone for me and to know it has made an impact on so many other people’s lives as well is something I still struggle to get my head around.
“To have the opportunity to celebrate that record with both John Nolan and Fred Mascherino onstage together, along with Shaun Cooper, is incredible to me. The songs sound stronger than I can ever remember live and I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to share that with everyone.”
Taking Back Sunday are currently on tour, with their next live performance scheduled for Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on August 8. They also have further dates planned with Thrice and Saves The Day.
Next year, the band will head back out on the road with Weezer for their run of UK and European shows, with the first date taking place in Dublin on May 12.
Taking Back Sunday: Louder Now Deluxe
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Vinyl edition
Side A
1. What’s It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?
2. Liar (It Takes One To Know One)
3. MakeDamnSure
4. Up Against (Blackout)
5. My Blue Heaven
Side B
6. Twenty-Twenty Surgery
7. Spin
8. Divine Intervention
9. Miami
10. Error Operator
11. I’ll Let You Live
7"
Side A
1. Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)
Side B
2. Sleep
CD edition
1. What’s It Feel Like To Be A Ghost?
2. Liar (It Takes One To Know One)
3. MakeDamnSure
4. Up Against (Blackout)
5. My Blue Heaven
6. Twenty-Twenty Surgery
7. Spin
8. Divine Intervention
9. Miami
10. Error Operator
11. I’ll Let You Live
12. Brooklyn (If You See Something, Say Something)
13. Sleep
- Looking for a budget turntable for your ever-growing vinyl collection? We have you covered
- Here's out top beginner record player picks to set you on your journey
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.