The super deluxe edition of Rush’s 1984 album Grace Under Pressure was released earlier this month, with the launch coming shortly after Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced they’d head back out on the road with drummer Anika Nilles. But even though it’s only been out for a few weeks, Amazon has cut the price in its Big Spring Sale, chopping the price down from $374.98 to $309.11 - an 18% saving.

Save 18% ($65.87) Rush Grace Under Pressure Super Deluxe: was $374.98 now $309.11 at Amazon This massive 5LP/Blu-ray edition of Rush's Grace Under Pressure was released a few weeks ago and already there's a tasty Amazon Spring Sale deal on the lavish box set. Among the live cuts and 2026 remaster is a brilliant Terry Brown mix which enhances Alex Lifeson's guitar. It's positively packed with bonus goodies too, including a 52-page hard cover book.

This new edition of Grace Under Pressure is jam-packed with gems and chief among them, for me, is the all-new Terry Brown mix. Brown worked with Rush as producer on Fly By Night, Caress Of Steel, 2112, A Farewell To Kings, Hemispheres, Permanent Waves, Moving Pictures and Signals but wasn't onboard for Grace Under Pressure. Brown's presence on this collection, then, is a real treat and seems to give Alex Lifeson's guitar a beautiful, big, beefy boost.

The super deluxe edition is spread across 5, 180g vinyl discs and also features an outstanding concert from Toronto in 1984. The Blu-ray contains the show in HD and in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and stereo (newly mixed by Brown) and it also has the new 2026 album mix by Richard Chycki. There's also music videos on the disc while the box set also includes replica Toronto concert ticket, litho prints and a poster.

And as if all that wasn't enough for Rush fans, the Amazon Big Spring Sale also has discounts on the Permanent Waves 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition. It's down from $179.98 to $120.99, while the career anthology titled Rush 50 also has a chunk of change taken from the RRP. It's down 16% from $249.98 to $209.99.

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale closing its doors on March 31, this is an ideal time to stock up before the Fifty Something tour kicks off at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 7.