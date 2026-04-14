"The vibe is definitely Slipknot except no screams." Slipknot fan compares Look Outside Your Window album to Pink Floyd after getting early listen, claims Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia appears

A Slipknot fan has taken to Reddit after receiving their copy of Look Outside Your Window in the mail early.

In a thread on the Slipknot subreddit last weekend, user ‘InsuRn’ shared their thoughts on the record, which was tracked by singer Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone. The project has been teased for many years as a departure from Slipknot’s traditional, metal sound, with the band having described it as “melodic” with a “ Radiohead vibe”.

The fan compares the material to the work of Pink Floyd , in that they share the same “slowness”, and reveals that Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia sings on “one (maybe two?)” songs. Scabbia is the former girlfriend of Jim Root, and the couple were together during the making of All Hope Is Gone.

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InsuRn also claims that the album is “not very electronic” and says it’s “hard to name a band with the same sound, but the vibe is definitely Slipknot except no screams, no double bass drum”. They liken a lot of the material to the Slipknot song Til We Die, which was originally supposed to be part of Look Outside Your Window but ended up on the deluxe edition of All Hope Is Gone.

In another comment, they push back against the band’s past comparisons to Radiohead. “Some elements here and there, but overall not that much,” they say. “The first thing that I thought was that most of these songs would really fit on [2004’s] Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses. They have the same vibe.”

Other fans will be able to make their minds up regarding the album when it drops on Saturday (April 18) for Record Store Day.

Clown first revealed the existence of Look Outside Your Window during a 2018 interview with Hammer, looking back at All Hope Is Gone 10 years after its release. He said that the sessions for the album were so chaotic that they split the band into two unofficial factions, leading one half of the lineup to track what would become the long-shelved music.

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“While too much politics was happening in the studio, I was blowing my fucking brains out with art,” he explained. “It was a positive thing. I had my negativity and positivity, but doing that kept me equal.”

The percussionist originally envisioned a Christmas 2019 release date, but the festive season came and went with no new music. In 2020, he revised his prediction, saying it would come out at some point during the touring cycle for 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind . It still didn’t materialise.

In 2024, Jim Root told Hammer that he was so tired of waiting for Look Outside Your Window that he more than once threatened to leak it and be done with it.

“Man, I keep telling Clown that I’m just gonna throw it up on YouTube, then put a link to it on my Instagram or something,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Don’t dude, just don’t.’”

Slipknot are currently enjoying downtime from the road but have been working on a new album, their first since 2022’s The End, So Far . It will mark the recording debut of drummer Eloy Casagrande, who replaced Jay Weinberg in early 2024.