Phil Collins shares previously unreleased live version of You Know What I Mean and announces deluxe vinyl box set of Face Value

Face Value, the debut solo album from Genesis drummer and singer Phil Collins, is to celebrate its 4th anniversary with a four LP deluxe vinyl box set on September 18.

A previously unreleased live version of You Know What I Mean, from the album, recorded live at Perkins Palace in Pasadena in 1982, has been shared.

A separate Blu-ray Audio release featruing a new 2026 Atmos, 5.1 and stereo mixes by Steven Wilson, and the 2016 remaster of the original album mix will also be available.

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The vinyl set features two previously unreleased live performances from Perkins Palace in 1982 and Irvine Meadows in 1985, an unreleased outtake of Collins' cover of The Beatles' Tomorrow Never Knows and a previously unreleased full version of Over The Rainbow, of which there is an excerpt at the end of the original album.

There arev also rare, stripped-back first live performances of In The Air Tonight and The Roof Is Leaking from The Secret Policeman's Other Ball, featuring guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

The set also contains a half-speed remaster of the original album by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and new liner notes by acclaimed music journalist Tom Doyle, featuring a brand-new interview with Phil talking about the album.

A full, brand-new interview with Collins will feature in the next issue of Prog Magazine, on sale July 31.

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Pre-order Face Value deluxe vinyl box set.

Pre-order Face Value Blu-ray.

You Know What I Mean (Live at Perkins Palace, Pasadena, CA, 1982) - YouTube Watch On