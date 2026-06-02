"We were pushing ourselves musically and creatively in every direction..." Gentle Giant announce remixed and remastered reissue of In A Glass House
Gentle Giant reissue their fifth album, 1973's In A Glass House, on vinyl and CD in July
Gentle Giant have announced a newly remixed and remastered reissue of their 1973 fifth studio album, In A Glass House. The band have also shared a brand new video for Way Of Life.
The new version has been remixed and remastered by Grammy Award-winning producer Eber Pinheiro alongside the band’s own Derek Shulman.
“When we made In a Glass House, we were pushing ourselves musically and creatively in every direction,” Shulman says. “Hearing the recordings again and being able to remix them with today’s technology has revealed details and textures that were always there but never fully heard. We wanted to present In a Glass House the way we always hoped it could sound, clearer, more dynamic, and true to the original vision. The detail in the performances really comes through in this new mix.”
“The Dolby Atmos and surround mixes really allow the listener to step inside the music. It’s incredibly rewarding to hear the album take on a new life while still staying completely true to what we created in 1973.”
The new reissue will be available on limited-edition 180g heavyweight clear vinyl as well as 180g black vinyl, as a CD, and a deluxe CD/Blu-ray edition featuring stereo, 5.1 surround sound, and Dolby Atmos mixes.
Gentle Giant: In A Glass House
1. The Runaway
2. An Inmates Lullaby
3. Way of Life
4. Experience
5. A Reunion
6. In a Glass House
7. Index
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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