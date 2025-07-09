10 classic albums on vinyl you can buy for under $20 this Prime Day

This summer's Prime Day is now in full swing, with the sales window set to slam shut at midnight on Friday. So before we say goodbye to a whole bunch of excellent Prime Day vinyl deals, I thought I'd pick out a selection of 10 albums you can buy for $20 or less right now.

I've picked out LPs from artists including Deftones, Biffy Clyro, Def Leppard, Ghost, Linkin Park and more which you can find below.

Save 33% Linkin Park Hybrid Theory: was $24.98 now $16.75 at Amazon One of the best debut albums in my opinion thanks to songs such as In the End and Crawling. It's the record that introduced rock and metal fans to a whole new sound and it's terrifying to think it was released 25 years ago! Pick it up this Prime Day from Amazon.

Save 20% Black Sabbath Vol. 4: was $21.98 now $17.49 at Walmart Everyone's talking about Black Sabbath just now due to their last ever show at Villa Park, and if you want to get your hands on the band's Vol. 4 record for less than 20 bucks, you can over at Walmart on the limited-edition, 180g orange vinyl edition.

Save 25% Ghost Infestissumam: was $25.98 now $19.50 at Amazon Ghost's second studio album and their first major label release which would help pave the way to super-stardom. If you're collecting Ghost vinyl, don't forget this cracking record. Grab your copy from Amazon.

Save 56% Megadeth Peace Sells...: was $32.40 now $14.16 at Walmart This was the first Megadeth album I ever bought and it's full of absolute bangers like Wake Up Dead, The Conjuring, Devil's Island and, of course, the blistering title track. I saw them live a couple of years after this was released back in the 80s, and I was four rows from the front. I've just about recovered! There's a nice Prime Day saving on Amazon.

Save 24% Deftones Deftones: was $24.98 now $19.02 at Walmart Late to the party, I know, but this was the first Deftones record I bought thanks to seeing the video for Minerva repeatedly on MTV2 back in 2003. It may not be widely recognised as their best, but it's my favourite. Get your copy on limited-edition ruby red vinyl from Walmart.

Save 51% Coheed And Cambria The Second Stage Turbine Blade: was $29.98 now $14.72 at Amazon I was introduced to Coheed through a short article in Prog magazine when the band were promoting their second album In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 in 2003. I picked that record up along with this, their debut, on the same day and listened to them both back-to-back constantly. This is a great debut album from Claudio and co, and you can get the vinyl at Amazon this Prime Day.

Save 20% Biffy Clyro A Celebration Of Endings: was $24.98 now $20 at Amazon This is Biffy's eigth studio album from 2020 and it entered the UK charts at no.1 - their 3rd consecutive top spot position. It's a record that further cemented the Scottish outfit's hard-rockin' legacy and you can get the vinyl for less at Amazon right now.

Save 40% Def Leppard Adrenalize: was $27.98 now $16.78 at Amazon Following up Hysteria was never going to be easy for Def Leppard - especially in early 1992 when grunge had a firm grip on the music scene. But it more than held its own, smashing to the top of the charts thanks to tracks like Let's Get Rocked, Heaven Is and the stirring ballad Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad. Buy from Amazon.

Save 36% Queen Queen: was $29.98 now $19.20 at Amazon Queen's debut album from 1973 features some all-time classics and helped put the band on course for global stardom. I have two friends who played this all the time back in my high school days, and tracks like Keep Yourself Alive and Seven Seas Of Rhye as now forever etched into my brain. Grab a slice of rock history this Prime Day via Amazon.

Save 24% Deep Purple Machine Head: was $24.98 now $18.97 at Amazon I didn't really get to know Deep Purple until the mid-80s but Machine Head is possibly my favourite. Of course, Smoke On The Water is here, but there are other gems here too such as Highway Star and Pictures Of Home. Amazon have a nice deal on the 25th anniversary edition for Prime Day.

If you're looking for more discounts this week, don't forget to take a look at the Louder team's pick of Prime Day music deals, Prime Day turntable deals and, if you're feeling creative or are looking for a gift, we also have a guide to the best Prime Day Lego deals.