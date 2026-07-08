Converge announce UK and European tour dates with Sanguisugabogg, Blackbraid and Pupil Slicer, share video for moody album track It Used to Matter
US hardcore legends outline details of shows in Germany, Holland, France, and the UK in support of new album Hum of Hurt
Converge have announced UK and European tour dates for November.
The Salem, Massachusetts quartet will cross the Atlantic to play dates in support of their recently-released 12th album Hum of Hurt, with support from Sanguisugabogg, Blackbraid, and Pupil Slicer.
The tour launches in Munich, Germany on November 12, and runs through to November 22 in London, England.
The dates are:
Nov 12: München Backstage, Germany
Nov 13: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Nov 14: Eindhoven Helldorado, Holland (no Blackbraid)
Nov 15: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Nov 16: Paris Bataclan, France
Nov 18: Leeds Project House, UK
Nov 19: Bristol Electric Bristol, UK
Nov 20: Glasgow SWG3, UK
Nov 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am BST on Friday, July 10, here.
The group have also shared a video for new album track It Used To Matter.
Hum Of Hurt is Converge's second album of 2026, following on from Love Is Not Enough, which was released in February.
“It’s not a sequel,” says frontman Jacob Bannon. “The unifying musical idea early on was, Let’s make a noise rock album. But we never really did. The first one wasn’t. This one touches on that spirit, but it’s much more dynamic than that descriptor.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
“To me, it leans more into being an emotional hardcore album, while Love Is Not Enough feels more metal leaning album. In the end, we simply gave creative birth to another Converge record with its own unique identity and character.”
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.