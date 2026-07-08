Converge announce UK and European tour dates with Sanguisugabogg, Blackbraid and Pupil Slicer, share video for moody album track It Used to Matter

Converge have announced UK and European tour dates for November.

The Salem, Massachusetts quartet will cross the Atlantic to play dates in support of their recently-released 12th album Hum of Hurt, with support from Sanguisugabogg, Blackbraid, and Pupil Slicer.



The tour launches in Munich, Germany on November 12, and runs through to November 22 in London, England.

The dates are:

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Nov 12: München Backstage, Germany

Nov 13: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 14: Eindhoven Helldorado, Holland (no Blackbraid)

Nov 15: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 16: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 18: Leeds Project House, UK

Nov 19: Bristol Electric Bristol, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Nov 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am BST on Friday, July 10, here.

The group have also shared a video for new album track It Used To Matter.

Converge - "It Used to Matter" - YouTube Watch On

Hum Of Hurt is Converge's second album of 2026, following on from Love Is Not Enough, which was released in February.



“It’s not a sequel,” says frontman Jacob Bannon. “The unifying musical idea early on was, Let’s make a noise rock album. But we never really did. The first one wasn’t. This one touches on that spirit, but it’s much more dynamic than that descriptor.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“To me, it leans more into being an emotional hardcore album, while Love Is Not Enough feels more metal leaning album. In the end, we simply gave creative birth to another Converge record with its own unique identity and character.”