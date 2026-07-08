Rick and Oliver Wakeman reunite for UK live dates this Christmas
Rick Wakeman's A Hint Of Christmas tours around the UK this December. where he'll perform with son, Oliver, and Mollie Marriott
Following their successful Rick Wakeman And Son tour of the US earlier this year, Rick Wakeman has announced a run of UK Christmas shows in December where he will again be joined by son Oliver.
The pair will be joined by singer Mollie Marriott, daughter of the late Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott, who has also been singing with Wakeman Senior and features on his upcoming The Return To The Red Planet album, which is gearing up for release later this year.
"It's recently been announced that, following the success of the Rick Wakeman and Son tour in the US, I will be joining Dad for this short Christmas tour," Wakeman Junior says. "This time we have the brilliant Mollie Marriott singing. Should be a great fun night. Looking forward to seeing you there!"
Rick Wakeman has his own Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour, featuring his English Rock Ensemble for February and March 2027, which is the band's longest tour of the UK to date and releases his autobiography, also titled The Wizard Of Prog, this October.
Oliver Wakeman continues his From A Page tour in support of the recent extended version of the Yes mini-album, across England, Scotland, the Netherlands and Germany in November.
You can see the full list of dates below.
Rick Wakeman's A Hunt Of Christmas Tour
Dec 4: Devizes Corn Exchange
Dec 5: Isle of Wight Newport Medina Theatre
Dec 6: Portsmouth Guildhall
Dec 9: Evesham The Regal Cinema
Dec 11: Buxton Opera House
Dec 12: Milton Keynes The Stables
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Oliver Wakeman's From A Page tour dates
Nov 4: UK Totten Hangar Farm
Nov 6: UK Foxlowe Arts Centre
Nov 7: UK Kinross Green Hotel
Nov 8: UK Settle Victoria Hall
Nov 13: UK Lowdham Village Hall
Nov 21: NED Sneek Bolwork
Nov 22: NED Weert De Bosuil
Nov 24: GER Zwickau Liederbuch
Nov 25: GER Würzburg Kellar Z7
Nov 26: GER Metzingen Hirsch Glems
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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