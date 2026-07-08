Rick and Oliver Wakeman reunite for UK live dates this Christmas

Following their successful Rick Wakeman And Son tour of the US earlier this year, Rick Wakeman has announced a run of UK Christmas shows in December where he will again be joined by son Oliver.

The pair will be joined by singer Mollie Marriott, daughter of the late Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott, who has also been singing with Wakeman Senior and features on his upcoming The Return To The Red Planet album, which is gearing up for release later this year.

"It's recently been announced that, following the success of the Rick Wakeman and Son tour in the US, I will be joining Dad for this short Christmas tour," Wakeman Junior says. "This time we have the brilliant Mollie Marriott singing. Should be a great fun night. Looking forward to seeing you there!"

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Rick Wakeman has his own Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour, featuring his English Rock Ensemble for February and March 2027, which is the band's longest tour of the UK to date and releases his autobiography, also titled The Wizard Of Prog, this October.

Oliver Wakeman continues his From A Page tour in support of the recent extended version of the Yes mini-album, across England, Scotland, the Netherlands and Germany in November.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Rick Wakeman's A Hunt Of Christmas Tour

Dec 4: Devizes Corn Exchange

Dec 5: Isle of Wight Newport Medina Theatre

Dec 6: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 9: Evesham The Regal Cinema

Dec 11: Buxton Opera House

Dec 12: Milton Keynes The Stables

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Nov 4: UK Totten Hangar Farm

Nov 6: UK Foxlowe Arts Centre

Nov 7: UK Kinross Green Hotel

Nov 8: UK Settle Victoria Hall

Nov 13: UK Lowdham Village Hall

Nov 21: NED Sneek Bolwork

Nov 22: NED Weert De Bosuil

Nov 24: GER Zwickau Liederbuch

Nov 25: GER Würzburg Kellar Z7

Nov 26: GER Metzingen Hirsch Glems

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