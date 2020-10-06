The Top 20 best metal albums of 1987

1987 was the year rock and metal went supernova. MTV turned Def Leppard and Guns N’ Roses into two of the biggest bands on the planet. At the other end of metal’s food chain, the underground was bubbling with insane new ideas, from grindcore and death metal to the emergent power metal movement.

In the real world, Ronald Reagan occupied the White House, televangelist Jim Bakker was caught up in a sex scandal, work on the Channel Tunnel connecting the UK and France began and The Simpsons made their first appearance on TV.

This is what it sounded like…

Anthrax – Among The Living

Bathory – Under The Sign Of The Black Mark

Bathory were the band that took Venom’s original black metal blueprint and pushed to its logical conclusion, cementing the Scandinavian style of demonic vocals, furious icy riffs and simple, unrelenting percussion in the process. So why so late in the list? Well ’84’s self-titled debut and ’85’s The Return album are certainly more seminal works, but this third album is arguably the musical highpoint, and its hugely influential use of cold, intense and hypnotic repetition remains extremely effective.

Candlemass – Nightfall

Dedicated purveyors of doom metal since 1984, Leif Edling’s seminal crew were paying tribute to Black Sabbath long before the stoner and doom scenes erupted, and their first two albums – Epicus Doomicus Metallicus and this monumental follow-up – are among the most revered records in metal history. While be-robed new singer Messiah Marcolin brought new levels of epic to The Well Of Souls and Mourner’s Lament, the Swedes’ MVP was guitarist Edling: Tony Iommi aside, it’s hard to think of anyone that has written as many cast-iron winners. A true 80s doom landmark.

Celtic Frost – Into The Pandemonium

Former Celtic Frost mastermind Tom Fischer – aka Tom G Warrior – is one of metal’s great visionaries, and the Swiss band’s second full-length album was his magnum opus. No band has made an album like Into The Pandemonium before or since. Taking thrash metal as their jumping off point, Frost dived into uncharted territory for bands: mournful requiems, operatic laments, post-punk covers, primitive hip hop and even pop-friendly backing singers – no musical path was off limits. Not for nothing was it christened ‘avant garde metal’ – this was something entirely new.

Death - Scream Bloody Gore

The album that birthed a new generation of metalheads. Death's debut Gore was to inadvertently provide the embryonic blueprint for what was to become the death metal genre. This gradual epiphany was predominantly due to the appearance of Chuck Schuldiner's guttural approach to vocals, the only aspect that really set Death apart from their ferocious thrash metal contemporaries – a genre from which he took primary inspiration. The apex of the early formative demos and lineups, Scream Bloody Gore immersed their thrash roots in a fascination with horror and Chuck's grisly artistry.

Def Leppard - Hysteria

Faith No More – Introduce Yourself

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction

Helloween – Keeper Of The Seven Keys Pt 1

King Diamond – Abigail