Black Friday: The best turntable deals

As you might have noticed, Black Friday offers across the internet are already in full swing, with the world's retailers slashing the prices on everything from TVs to laptops to clothes .

To get you in the Black Friday mood, we've combed all the top retailers to find you the best deals on turntables right now. So whether you want to score yourself a bargain new deck for all those exciting boxset, limited editions and collector sets coming out for your Christmas wishlist, or you want to buy your vinyl enthusiast BFF a boss platter-spinner, we've got the internet’s very best deals...

1. Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB

Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB turntable: was £229.99 now £199 TechRadar called it "the best introductory turntable for aspiring vinyl enthusiasts" and the AT-LP120-USB lives up to that description. It's the turntable you can get as a beginner and then never really have to change unless you become as sad and particular as us. With a classic design, the ability to even play 78s, should you get into collecting old jazz, and a built-in phono preamp, it's easy to set-up and use, with a USB output that allows you to record your record collection if you want.

2. Denon DP-300F

Denon DP-300F turntable: was £299 now £249 It's gorgeous and its sound is detailed and airy, with an automatic start/stop feature that means your needle won't be worn down at the end of the record. There's no USB output – but do you REALLY need one when almost every song you ever wanted is on Spotify/Apple Music? All in all a great looking turntable from an established great of the industry.

3. Lenco L-85 White

Lenco L-85 White turntable: was £99.00 now £69 It looks like a kid's toy – and is almost as cheap – but the Lenco L-85 is actually a semi-automatic, belt-driven turntable with a built-in phono stage and the ability to do USB recording. What Hi-Fi called it "the best plug-and-play machine we've come across at this budget price" and a load of warm customer reviews on Amazon are testament to its quality.

4. Audio-Technica AT-LP60 USB

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 USB turntable: was £140 now £117.90 Another too-cheap-to-be-true turntable that actually cuts the mustard. Perfect for the beginner or someone who's just looking to dabble in the vinyl renaissance, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is portable, and totally automatic: it'll queue a record and return the arm to resting position without requiring a manual lever. There are cheaper turntables than this on the market, but they're poorly engineered and you risk damaging your precious records with poorly aligned and improperly weighted tonearms.

5. D&L Suitcase Turntable

D&L Suitcase Turntable: was £129.99 now £52.99 This stylish portable suitcase turntable – because you never know when you're going to have to travel with your records – comes with a denim outer and a rechargeable battery, as well as Bluetooth capabilities, player, a USB/SD function so you can record your collection, the option to connect to superior speakers (let's face it, you'll never get the best sound with built in speakers), and a three-speed turntable (33, 45, 78 RPM plus portable 45 RPM adaptor). The Amazon reviews are glowing considering the price.

6. Crosley Executive Vinyl Portable turntable

Crosley Executive Vinyl Portable turntable: was £89.99 now £42.95 Another USB turntable in a suitcase – was there a design moment we missed? – this an entry-level turntable. You have a choice of a slightly weedy, built-in speaker, a slightly noisy line out to an amp or external speaker, or USB, to rip your tunes via the bundled app, or any other audio capture software you may favour. Clearly, you're not going to get audio to make hi-fi buffs stroke their beards with delight but the great thing about cheap turntables is that once cranked up, they do punch way above their price-weight.

7. Victrola Modern Matte White Turntable