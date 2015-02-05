Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Steven Wilson releases Hand. Cannot. Erase., his fourth solo album, through Kscope on March 2.

But Prog magazine’s current cover star popped in to see us to explain on camera the ideas behind his latest work, and the difference in sound between his latest album and its predecessor, The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories)…

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/