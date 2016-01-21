Critics' Choice 2015 - Steven Wilson

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

OK, so it probably comes as little surprise that this sits proudly at No. 1 in the 2015 Prog writers’ Critics’ Choice. Steven Wilson’s Hand. Cannot. Erase. was another momentously stunning album from the man - “inspired by a tragic true story, Wilson’s fourth solo album explores 21st century loneliness, and reveals fresh new depths,” said Philip Wilding in Prog 53. “It’s frightening that in the Facebook age someone can end up so isolated and alone,” said Wilson in the same issue of Joyce Carol Vincent. the tragic real-life story that inspired the course he took with his fourth solo album.

Hand. Cannot. Erase. is Steven Wilson’s most successful solo album to date. And our No. 1 album of 2015. Here’s the epic, emotional roller coaster of Routine, with Israeli vocalist Ninet Tayab on board. Congratulations Mr. Wilson…