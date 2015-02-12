Trending

Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On The Story Behind Perfect Life

By ()

Steven Wilson opens up on the meaning behind the song and video for Perfect Life

Steven Wilson releases Hand. Cannot. Erase., his fourth solo album, through Kscope on March 2.

Following on with our series of exclusive interviews clips with current Prog magazine cover star Steven Wilson, here he discusses the first single from his latest album, Hand. Cannot. Erase., the emotionally fragile and electronica charged Perfect Life.

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: [](http://prog.teamrock.com/Kate%20Bush%20stunned%20the%20music%20world%20when%20she%20announced%20a%20string%20of%20live%20dates%20at%20Hammersmith%20Apollo%20for%20later%20this%20year.%20To%20celebrate,%20the%20new%20issue%20of%20Prog%20looks%20back%20at%20her%20one%20and%20only%20tour%20thus%20far,%201979%E2%80%99s%20The%20Tour%20Of%20Life,%20going%20behind%20the%20scenes,%20talking%20to%20those%20involved.%20We%20also%20explore%20the%20continued%20fascination%20with%20this%20most%20progressive%20of%20artistes,%20and%20mull%20over%20what%20we%20can%20expect%20from%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20Before%20The%20Dawn%20live%20dates.%20%20Also%20in%20Prog%2046%E2%80%A6%20%20Anathema%20%E2%80%93%20shake%20things%20up%20with%20their%20brand%20new%20album%20Distant%20Satellites.%20%20Cosmograf%20%E2%80%93%20one-man%20band%20Robin%20Armstrong%20explores%20the%20dark%20side%20with%20new%20album%20Capacitor.%20%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge%20%E2%80%93%20read%20Steve%20Hogarth%E2%80%99s%20exclusive%20tour%20diary%20from%20the%20recent%20Cruise%20To%20The%20Edge.%20%20Mastodon%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Atlantan%E2%80%99s%20are%20back%20digging%20a%20proggier%20groove%20on%20Once%20More%20%E2%80%98Round%20The%20Sun%20%20Lazuli%20%E2%80%93%20The%20French%20proggers%20return%20with%20a%20brand%20new%20album%20and%20UK%20tour.%20%20Archive%20%E2%80%93%20find%20out%20why%20Peter%20Gabriel%20is%20such%20a%20fan%20of%20this%20South%20London%20prog%20collecive.%20%20Syd%20Arthur%20%E2%80%93%20the%20big%20time%20beckons%20with%20album%20number%20two%20for%20the%20Canterbury%20acolytes.%20%20Voyager%20%E2%80%93%20the%20Aussie%20prog%20metallers%20are%20garnering%20rave%20reviews%20for%20V.%20Find%20out%20why%E2%80%A6%20%20Mostly%20Autumn%20%E2%80%93%20get%20conceptual%20on%20record%20for%20the%20first%20time%20in%20their%20career.%20%20Loreena%20McKennitt%20%E2%80%93%20she%E2%80%99s%20the%20Canadian%20Queen%20of%20mystical%20folk%20prog.%20%20Plus%20album%20and%20live%20reviews%20from%20Rick%20Wakeman,%20IQ,%20Caravan,%20Lifesigns,%20Haken,%20Gazpacho,%20Rush,%20Keith%20Emerson%20and%20more.%20%20You%20can%20get%20this%20issue%20of%20Prog%20in%20print%20or%20digital%20editions,%20and%20North%20American%20readers%20can%20even%20subscribe%20direct%20in%20North%20America%20from:%20http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)[http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/](http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/)

See more Prog features