Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson Talks About Hitting The Road

Hand.Cannot.Erase. is already the highest charting album that Steven Wilson has ever been involved with throughout his entire career, entering the UK album charts at No. 13.

His current UK tour started last Thursday in Cambridge and tonight Steven Wilson and band roll into London, where many of the Prog team will be seeing him at The Troxy. The European leg of the Hand.Cannot.Erase. world tour continues on through April, before the entourage head over to North America to carry on throughout the summer.

Prog caught up with Wilson to discuss his plans for the latest world tour, which has very much become a major multi-media experience and one of the most eagerly awaited prog tours around.