Say hello to Marshall's smallest ever portable speaker: the Emberton - on sale now

Marshall have a staggering array of top quality speakers and are always innovating, as was recently seen when they launched their popular Stockwell II portable wireless speaker in an eye-catching black and brass variation.

The audio giant never sits still for long – and today they’ve introduced something special on to the market: The Emberton – Marshall’s smallest ever portable speaker.

But despite its diminutive stature, don’t be fooled into thinking the sound will be equally as tiny. The Emberton packs quite a punch by utilising Marshall’s True Stereophonic – a multi-directional sound which delivers 360° audio.

The Emberton also boasts IPX7 water-resistance, offers more than 20 hours of portable playtime, comes with 5.0 Bluetooth tech and can hook up to any Bluetooth device within a 30ft range.

Marshall’s Emberton is on sale night now from Marshall’s official website for £129.99.

