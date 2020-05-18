Marshall give their Stockwell II portable speaker a shiny new Black And Brass makeover

When it comes to speakers, Marshall are on top of their game.

Not only do their products sound fantastic, but with that iconic logo plastered across the front, they have bags of street cred to boot.

Back in March, Marshall unveiled their Uxbridge Voice – a stylish speaker with all the excellent sound you’d expect from the company, but with added Amazon Alexa support.

Now, Marshall have decided to revisit their Stockwell II portable wireless speaker – and they’ve given it a rather fetching – and shiny – makeover. The result? The Stockwell II Black And Brass!

Despite its pint-sized frame, the Stockwell II Black And Brass has superb multi-directional, crystal clear sound. It integrates Bluetooth 5.0 technology and connects with devices up to 30ft away from the speaker.

The Stockwell II Black And Brass carries an IPX4 water-resistant rating meaning it can handle splashes no problem and boasts more than 20 hours of wireless listening. It’s also perfectly portable thanks to its weight of 1.4kg and guitar-style strap. That means no heavy lifting between rooms or out into the garden. Perfect.

Marshall’s Stockwell II Black And Brass will begin shipping on May 26 priced at £169.99 or $199.99 through Amazon and on Marshall website where you can pre-order right now.