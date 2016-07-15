((RSJ)) release video for Hit The Road Jack

York’s finest, beardiest purveyors of deeply hostile left-field metal already have a strong reputation for making hilarious videos – check out the legendary Collectively We’re Tall for evidence. After a long wait, ((RSJ)) are now back with a ferocious new album and their most straightforward and direct video to date. With a guest vocal from Raging Speedhorn’s John Laughlin, Hit The Road Jack is this idiosyncratic band’s most vulgar display of power to date.

Crank it up and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Find more from ((RSJ)) on Facebook.