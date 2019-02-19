Motley Crue’s The Dirt gets its first trailer

Motley Crue have released a short trailer for their long-awaited biopic The Dirt.

The film will premiere on Netflix on March 22 and is based on their 2002 book The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

It stars Daniel Webber as frontman Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars and Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee.

Tony Cavalero also appears as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable plays the role of Doc McGhee.

The clip starts with the words: “Their music made them famous, their lives made them famous,” before the words, “Win it all or lose it all, we are Motley Crue” are heard.

A full trailer is expected to land later today.

Check it out below.

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with a show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on December 31, 2015. They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again.

But they reconvened in the studio last year to record four new tracks for The Dirt, with one of them featuring a guest appearance from rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

